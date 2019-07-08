Renée Zellweger Captures Judy Garland's Final Days In New 'Judy' Trailer

Renée Zellweger gets an early start generating buzz for Hollywood awards season this week with the release of the first full-length trailer for “Judy,” her hotly anticipated Judy Garland biopic.

Zellweger has been spot-on as Garland in early photographs and teasers from the film, directed by Rupert Goold and due out in September. The new trailer, unveiled at London’s Pride celebrations over the weekend and released online Monday, provides a first look at the movie’s dramatic arc.

Based on Peter Quilter’s play “End of the Rainbow,” “Judy” traces Garland’s 1968 run at the London nightclub Talk of the Town shortly before her death from an accidental drug overdose in June of the following year.

Featured are snippets of Zellweger performing several of Garland’s signature songs, including “The Trolley Song,” “Come Rain Or Come Shine” and, of course, “Over The Rainbow.”

Watch the trailer for “Judy” below.

Early chatter about Zellweger’s performance has largely been positive, and many believe the actress will be a leading contender for an Academy Award next year. She won her first Oscar for 2003’s “Cold Mountain,” opposite Nicole Kidman.

And Zellweger has said she hopes to give modern audiences a better understanding of Garland, who, in spite of her near-mythical role in Hollywood history, is seen by many as a tragic figure.

“The combination of gifts that she was born with are just indescribably important in terms of what she inspires in other artists,” Zellweger told Town and Country in May. As to whether the “Wizard of Oz” star would have fared better in today’s entertainment industry, she added, “I don’t know. Because then you see stories like Amy Winehouse and you just wonder why?”

“Judy” hits theaters Sept. 27.

Roadside Attractions