Doofus Cops Of 'Reno 911!' Reunite To Help You Survive Holidays With Family

Thomas Lennon’s Lt. Jim Dangle and Kerri Kenney-Silver’s Deputy Trudy Wiegel of “Reno 911!” are back on duty to guide you through family gatherings for the holidays.

Comedy Central’s goofball Sheriff’s Department officers turned in their badges in 2009, but the mini-reunion posted Thursday should arm you with the know-how to avoid conflict this Christmas. Or not.

“Always have fresh batteries in your Taser,” Dangle advises. “Or [bleep] it, just call the fire department,” Wiegel adds.

The segment is billed as a first look for the between-episodes fun of Comedy Central’s “Reno 911!” New Year’s Eve marathon, Entertainment Weekly noted. But Dangle and Wiegel’s sage words should last the whole year through.