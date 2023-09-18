2 Pilots Killed At Reno Air Race After Planes Collide

Airplanes line up to race the T-6 class at the Reno Championship Air Races in 2017 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Jonathan Devich via Getty Images

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two pilots were killed when their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event Sunday in Reno, authorities said.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Other details weren’t immediately available, and the names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released.

The Reno Air Racing Association is heartbroken to announce that around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, two members of our racing family, Nick Macy and Chris Rushing, passed away in a landing accident. (1/-) — Reno Air Racing Association (@RenoAirRaces) September 17, 2023

Both expertly skilled pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 Class, Macy piloted Six-Cat and Rushing flew Baron’s Revenge. Families of both pilots have been notified and support services are onsite as they deal with this tragedy. (2/-) — Reno Air Racing Association (@RenoAirRaces) September 17, 2023

The association’s board of directors and the T-6 class president said they were working to notify relatives of the dead pilots about the crash, which occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno.

Authorities said there were no other reported injuries.