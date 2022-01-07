“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” put an insurrectionist twist on a musical favorite to mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Thursday’s cold open saw the lyrics to “Seasons of Love” from “Rent” rewritten for “a surprisingly light look back at one of America’s darkest days.”

It was titled, “Abhor-Rent.”

The parody called out former President Donald Trump, who incited the violence, as a “bum,” “traitorous scum” and “like Mussolini but dumb.” His allies and enablers aren’t let off easy, either.

