Reopening During COVID-19: Views From HuffPost Readers

“We pushed to reopen before we were ready, causing a spike in cases as predicted, and the economy is still terrible. Who could have guessed, except everyone.”
— Erik Wehr
“America is not a country where labor gets a handout. We are a country where labor works until it dies.”
— Bruce Levene
“Pure disregard for our Constitution, and the right to peacefully assemble.”
— Dennis WM
“Good for her to take a peaceful stand. Her civil rights were denied. I hope the ACLU steps up to help her.”
— Steve Herman
“Until there is a viable vaccine COVID-19 will not be slowed enough to control. Even then the virus could mutate making it a consistent challenge.”
— Richard Clay
“This is what happens when you feel invincible in the middle of a pandemic.”
— Kelly Williams
“D.C. should be a state, no question. No real representation, no vote about anything that happens to their constituency.”
— George Pole
“No way. It’s a city. It’s not a state. If the people there want the benefits of statehood, annex it to Maryland or Virginia.”
— Charles James