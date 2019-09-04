Rep. Bill Flores Joins Growing List Of Republicans Retiring From Congress

Rep. Bill Flores (R-Texas) announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2020, adding his name to the growing list of Republicans in Congress looking to give up their seats.

“After much prayer over the past few days and following conversations with my wife, Gina, during that time, I have decided that my current term will be my last,” he said in a statement.

Flores, first elected in 2010, is currently serving out his fifth term representing his state’s 17th Congressional District, an area near Austin that includes Waco.

He is one of at least a dozen Republican representatives who have so far announced they will not seek reelection ― and at least the fifth from Texas alone. The retirements present opportunities for Democrats to flip conservative-held seats as they seek maintain their grip on the House in 2020.

Serving my country as the Representative of the hardworking Texas families in the 17th Congressional District has been an honor and one of the greatest privileges of my life. — U.S. Representative Bill Flores (@RepBillFlores) September 4, 2019

Flores said in his statement that he had never intended to serve more than six terms, and wishes to spend more time with his family.

“Even though my current term will be my final in Congress, I will continue working with a sense of urgency and diligence over the next 16 months to continue fulfilling my original campaign promises to the good folks in TX-17 to restore Liberty, Opportunity, and Security for hardworking Texas families who were left behind due to the disastrous policies of the Obama administration,” Flores stated.

He plans to “resume business activities in the private sector,” where he previously worked as an oil industry executive.

Others in the House who will sit out the next election cycle include: Rep. Martha Roby (R-Ala.); Rep. Rob Woodall (R-Ga.); Rep. Susan Brooks (R-Ill.); Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.); Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.); Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas); Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah); Rep. Mike Conway (R-Texas); Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas); Rep. Kenny Marchant (R-Texas); and Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.), who is retiring at the end of the month to help care for his child.

Two Democrats, Rep. Jose Serrano (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa), are leaving the House.

A handful of Senate members, including Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.), are also not seeking reelection. Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) will retire at the end of the year due to his health.