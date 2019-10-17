Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) has died, according to a statement from his office.

The Democratic congressman, who was the chairman of the House Oversight Committee investigating President Donald Trump, was 68.

Cummings died at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, at 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning “due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” WBAL radio reported, citing a statement from Cummings’ office.

ABC News, the Associated Press and Fox News also confirmed the death of Cummings, whose committee’s probes into the Trump administration have drawn ire from the president. In July, Trump tweeted racist insults about the congressman and his majority-black district, calling it a “rodent-infested mess.”

Twitter was immediately awash with tributes to the lawmaker:

Congressman Elijah Cummings and Chair of the House Oversight Committee has passed away overnight. Father God, please welcome our brother Elijah home in triumph for an earthly life of service. My heart breaks for his family and our country. We have lost a warrior. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bBjO8Ur6tC — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) October 17, 2019

Rest in Power, Elijah Cummings. pic.twitter.com/j9N9oIvH9O — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 17, 2019

Sad Day. He marched with Dr. King fighting for Civil Rights and served this country til his death this morning. Rest in Power Rep. #ElijahCummings pic.twitter.com/7QqDz6UVoC — NAILZ (@DJNAILZ) October 17, 2019

Cummings, the son of a sharecropper, practiced law for almost two decades and served in the Maryland House of Delegates before winning his congressional seat in 1996.

