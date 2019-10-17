Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) has died, according to a statement from his office.
The Democratic congressman, who was the chairman of the House Oversight Committee investigating President Donald Trump, was 68.
Cummings died at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, at 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning “due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” WBAL radio reported, citing a statement from Cummings’ office.
ABC News, the Associated Press and Fox News also confirmed the death of Cummings, whose committee’s probes into the Trump administration have drawn ire from the president. In July, Trump tweeted racist insults about the congressman and his majority-black district, calling it a “rodent-infested mess.”
Twitter was immediately awash with tributes to the lawmaker:
Cummings, the son of a sharecropper, practiced law for almost two decades and served in the Maryland House of Delegates before winning his congressional seat in 1996.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.