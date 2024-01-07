Rep. Elise Stefanik Declines To Commit To Certifying 2024 Election Results

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) declined to commit to certifying the 2024 presidential election results during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.
“We will see if this is a legal and valid election,” Stefanik said when asked by host Kristen Welker if she would vote to certify the 2024 election results. “What we’re seeing so far is that Democrats are so desperate they’re trying to remove President Trump from the ballot. That is suppression of the American people and the Supreme Court is taking that case up in February. That should be a 9-0 to allow President Trump to appear on the ballot because that’s the American people’s decision to make this November.”
She then told Welker that she would only vote to certify the 2024 election results if they were “constitutional.”
Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, is a strong Trump supporter and has supported his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
During the “Meet the Press” interview, she explained why she objected to certifying Pennsylvania and other states’ 2020 election results.
“Well, I voted not to certify the state of Pennsylvania because, as we saw in Pennsylvania and other states across the country, that there was unconstitutional acts circumventing the state legislature and unilaterally changing election law,” she said.
Stefanik also claimed that President Joe Biden and Democrats pose a “real threat” to democracy because they are “attempting to remove President Trump from the ballot because Joe Biden knows he can’t win at the ballot box.”
The Supreme Court will decide if Trump can appear on Colorado’s presidential primary ballot after the state’s court said he violated the 14th Amendment, which states that anyone who took an oath to support the constitution but then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. must be banned from office. The state court made its decision based on Trump’s role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Maine has also removed Trump from its presidential primary ballot, citing the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. He recently appealed the ruling to Maine’s Superior Court.