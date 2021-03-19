“And I know that after Jan. 6, members, including myself, are very, very nervous of [Greene and other extremist House Republicans], because they can bring guns to the House office buildings,” Gomez told HuffPost. “They’re not supposed to bring them onto the floor — and that’s why we’ve put metal detectors in place — but she is one of them that keeps walking around the metal detectors, which is against the rules, against the Capitol Police who are there trying to make sure everybody’s safe. So a lot of us are nervous of the new members that are there. I try to keep my distance from her, but it is deeply concerning.”

Since then, Gomez has been working to convince House Republicans to support his resolution. In February, Greene was successfully removed from her committee assignments with the help of 11 Republicans who voted with Democrats to remove her. But this time, while there has been “interest” from some House Republicans to expel Greene, none have decided to join the effort due to “concerns regarding threats of violence and political retribution,” Eric Harris, a spokesperson for Gomez, told Forbes.