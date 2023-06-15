First-Term Democrat Rocks GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Over Her 'Nonsense' In Fiery Remarks

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) wasn’t having any “nonsense” from Rep. Lauren Boebert as the Colorado Republican went after a House Oversight Committee witness on Wednesday.

Boebert, in remarks to New York University law professor Sally Katzen during a hearing on government regulations, stopped the witness short during one of her answers while bringing up the value of her house in another instance.

“Excuse me, I really take that as a personal ... my home,” Katzen said.

“Do you disagree that this was an overreach?” asked Boebert, who returned to her question.

“I disagree that you’re casting aspersions on me or my ... ,” Katzen replied before Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) asked for committee members to respect “civility and decorum.”

Crockett went on to acknowledge that the committee runs her “pressure” up before speaking to Katzen.

“First of all, let me apologize because that was uncalled for, so let me do what she would never do, which is to be an adult in this room or in this chamber,” Crockett said.

“I’m also going to start with some nonsense that she was trying to spew and, unlike Ms. Boebert, I am legally trained and I’ve passed a few bar exams and I also legislated before I got here ...”

You can watch more of Crockett’s remarks in the clip below.

Crockett: I am going to start with some nonsense she was trying to spew and unlike Ms. Boebert, I am legally trained and I also legislated before I got here pic.twitter.com/URin2mPmjW — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2023

Crockett, in a tweet on Wednesday, wrote that she “proceeds to clap back” when far-right Republicans say “something stupid.”

“Lauren Boebert was beyond disrespectful & as granny would say, she was ‘loud’ & ‘wrong’ today,” she wrote.