The 116th Congress is making history for its unprecedented representation of minority groups. And one new legislator is proudly displaying her commitment to inclusion.

After Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) hung a transgender pride flag outside her office next to the official Virginia state flag.

The newly minted congresswoman from the state’s 10th District told Washingtonian that the flag is a personal show of solidarity because she’s an aunt to a transgender kid.

“The trans community has been under attack,” she said. “I wanted to show my solidarity because we are talking about my friends and family.”

.@HRC's Narissa Rahaman joined @RepWexton today as the #116thCongress gets underway.



The trans pride flying proudly outside her office is a sign that @JenniferWexton is the pro-equality champion Virginians deserve. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 3, 2019

Wexton, a former state senator and prosecutor, defeated incumbent Republican Barbara Comstock in the November midterms. The Democratic congresswoman has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community during her time in Virginia’s General Assembly.

Narissa Rahaman, a regional field organizer for national LGBTQ civil rights organization the Human Rights Campaign, tweeted a photo of the two flags.

“The trans flag is proudly & openly displayed next to the Virginia flag outside @RepWexton’s new office!” Rahaman tweeted. “She said to me, ‘Did you see the flag?! I think we’re the only office on the Hill with one.’”

"The trans flag is proudly & openly displayed next to the Virginia flag outside @RepWexton's new office! She said to me, 'Did you see the flag?! I think we're the only office on the Hill with one.'" — Narissa Rahaman (@MayorBrown) January 3, 2019

“Thank you to everyone who knocked a door and made a phone call on this campaign,” Rahaman added on Facebook. “This flag is there because of you and for you! My heart is full.”

Many people applauded the move on Twitter, including Danica Roem, who in 2018 became the first openly transgender person to serve in any state legislature.

“I’m proud to call you my congresswoman,” Roem tweeted. “There are a lot of remarkable things about today, but seeing this trans flag flying proudly outside Jennifer Wexton’s office is quite possibly the highlight,” another Twitter user added.

The Human Rights Campaign endorsed Wexton in June.

“Jennifer Wexton is a proven leader who will stand up in the U.S. Congress for Virginia’s working families and help pull the emergency brakes on the Trump-Pence administration’s reckless agenda,” said JoDee Winterhof, HRC senior vice president for policy and political affairs.