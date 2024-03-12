PoliticsDonald TrumpRepublican PartyU.S. House of Representatives

Surprise Resignation Of Colorado Rep. Puts House GOP Margin On Knife-Edge

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who’s refused to go along with the party’s more hardline leanings, says he will leave Congress in a week.
House Republicans’ already tenuous grip on control of the House of Representatives may become even more loose following the surprise announcement Tuesday by Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) that he will resign from Congress soon.

In a terse statement, Buck gave no reason for his resignation, though he has often clashed with both party leaders and hardliners in the party who pushed for impeaching President Joe Biden, despite a lack of convincing evidence so far that Biden has committed impeachable offenses.

“Today, I am announcing I am departing Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado with my family,” he said.

Buck’s resignation would leave House Republicans with just 218 members, compared to 213 Democrats and what would be four open seats. That would mean the GOP could lose only two members and still retain the 216 votes needed to win floor votes if all members vote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

