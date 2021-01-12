GOP Congresswoman Says Capitol Riot 'Wiped Out' Every Accomplishment Trump Had

Freshman Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) spoke out Tuesday against President Donald Trump, telling Fox News that “every accomplishment that the president had over the past four years has been wiped out” in the wake of the riot at the Capitol last week.

Mace said she previously supported Trump and reelection, and even worked for his campaign in 2016. Despite that, she said she was “afraid” for her children during the insurrection last Wednesday — and now believes that everything Trump has done during his presidency has been “wiped out.”

“We have to start over from scratch,” she said. “The outcome of the rally, some of the rhetoric, led to that violence and it was a really sad day for our nation.”

Mace was invited on Fox News after she joined several lawmakers to pen a letter to President-elect Joe Biden calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to end to impeachment efforts against Trump after the events at the Capitol.

“In the spirit of healing and fidelity to our Constitution, we ask that you formally request that Speaker Nancy Pelosi discontinue her efforts to impeach President Donald J. Trump a second time,” the letter reads. “A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory.”

While she believes impeachment is “unnecessary,” Mace did tell the Post and Courier on Monday that she’s “committed to toning down the rhetoric used in Congress and helping heal our nation, and a hopeless attempt to beat the clock and impeach the president doesn’t do that.” She also told CNN’s John King that she strongly believes the events at the Capitol were “domestic terrorism.”