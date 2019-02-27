Stacey Plaskett Isn’t Having Jim Jordan’s Antics During Michael Cohen’s Testimony

U.S. Virgin Islands Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D) made no effort to hide how annoyed she was with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) amid the testimony of the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, who appeared before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday.

Throughout the morning of Cohen’s testimony, Jordan questioned Cohen loudly and sharply, even lambasting the attorney at one point as the “patsy” for the Democrats.

After the minutes-long tangent where Jordan said that, the congressman yielded his time, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) attempted to continue with the proceedings. But Jordan decided he was not done, insisting that he should get more time to file a “simple motion.” Cummings noted that Jordan had yielded his time and Jordan got increasingly heated, telling Cummings that he only got four minutes, while saying Cummings had seven.

At this point, Plaskett appears to ― though inaudible ― implore Cummings to go on as he planned. The moment led to an eye roll heard ’round the world.