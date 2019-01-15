Yes, Rep. Steve King Is Racist. So Is Donald Trump.

“Let me ask you, have you even read the U.S. Constitution?” Khan asked Trump as he pulled a copy of the document from his jacket pocket and held it up. “I will gladly lend you my copy,” he said in front of the Democratic National Convention.

Khan’s wife, Ghazala, didn’t speak during the address, and Trump reveled in the opportunity to get very Islamophobic about it.

“If you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably, maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say. You tell me,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News.

He loves to focus on crime as it pertains to minorities...

He regularly and falsely exaggerates crime statistics in urban cities and can’t get enough of Chicago crime talking points. He parrots racist and false murder statistics and images on Twitter, especially those that feature “black-on-white crime.” He makes false claims about incidents of radical Islamic terrorism. He conflates Mexican immigrants with gang members. The list goes on.

... but he doesn’t love to focus on white supremacy

In fact, he excuses it. He may never live down the time he said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the deadly neo-Nazi rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, but he’s always had trouble disavowing white supremacy. As The Washington Post reported, he’s refused since the 1990s to condemn former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, and in the case of Steve King, he said he hasn’t been following the news.

He is also very much NOT a fan of protests against racism

His response to mostly black players in the NFL protesting racism was: “Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.” And at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, he said: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired.’” Black Lives Matter, Trump believes, incites police killings.

He said a judge was biased because ‘he’s a Mexican’

During his campaign, Trump said federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was presiding over a class-action suit against Trump University, would hand down “unfair rulings” because he was Mexican. Curiel, a U.S. citizen, was born in Indiana.

“He’s a Mexican,” Trump said to CNN at the time. “We’re building a wall between here and Mexico. The answer is, he is giving us very unfair rulings — rulings that people can’t even believe.”

Don’t even get us started on his racist dealings with immigrants

Here’s a smattering of some of his racist hits against immigrants:

Hillary Clinton noted he once called a Latino Miss Universe ‘Miss Housekeeping’

He also called Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” as an insult in reference to her family’s claims about a distant Native American ancestor.