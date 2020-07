NOW PLAYING

Rep. Ted Yoho ‘Apologizes’ to AOC

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fl.) apologized on the House floor for the “abrupt manner” in which he spoke to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). However, Yoho denied calling her a “f**king bitch,” despite a reporter for The Hill corroborating Ocasio-Cortez’s account of the exchange.