GOP Rep. Now Regrets Vote Against Certifying Joe Biden's Election Win

At least one Republican congressman now has second thoughts about voting against certifying Joe Biden’s election win on Jan. 6.
Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina told Politico on Wednesday that he regrets voting against certifying two states’ electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“In retrospect I should have voted to certify, because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol,” Rice told the outlet.
Rice was one of 10 GOP representatives who did support impeaching Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” but said he still believes there were “real issues with the election.” Officials found no evidence of fraud, and audits following the election found no wrongdoing.
Still, Rice said he knew he should have voted for certification “in the wee hours of that disgraceful night, while waiting for the Capitol of our great country to be secured,” but said he voted against it “because I had made a public announcement of my intent to object, I did not want to go back on my word.”
He added: “So yeah, I regret my vote to object.”