Murphy's Naturals mosquito repellent incense sticks

Each box comes with eight incense sticks, and can be purchased individually or in three-packs."Definitely works! I have been using these for two years now. I live on the Gulf Coast of Florida, where the mosquito is the state bird, and the no-see-ums are their angry cousin. And they seem to find me right away. Always. I literally would have to cover my arms and legs in 80+ degree weather to keep from being devoured after dusk. I light one about 5-10 minutes before I’m ready to chill outside, and they’re AWESOME! Yes, there’s only eight to a pack, but they burn so slow. I extinguish it in a can of sand before I’m ready to head indoors, and light it up again at the next outing. One will usually last around four or five lightings for me. I definitely recommend for those who are unfortunately prone to being a target for those blood-sucking, irritating, ha-ha-you-can’t-hide, evil insects." — Sunny V. "Works great at repelling flying insects, smells good, lasts several hours! These last a long time (3-4+ hours), smell good (like incense with a bit of citronella), and actually work to keep annoying bugs away in the nearby vicinity! The only downside (very minor) is that they can take a while to light properly. You have to keep a flame over the end for 15-30+ seconds before they catch enough of an overall flame required to be blown out and stay smoking. It would be nice if it only took a few seconds of flame from a stick lighter in order for it to start and stay smoking." — JSK "Great alternative to citronella candles. With all the rainy weather we’ve had, bugs are multiplying like nuts, so I used these for a recent picnic to help keep them away. They worked well keeping gnats and mosquitos away. You do need to use a few at a time, which can make these a bit expensive but it’s worth it not dealing with the bugs." — CanHope