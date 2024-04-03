LOADING ERROR LOADING

A 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Southern California deputies in 2022 after reportedly being kidnapped appeared to have been following their commands when they killed her, newly published video shows.

Deputies killed Savannah Graziano on Sept. 27, 2022, on the side of a highway in Hesperia, California, The Guardian reported. The teen had been the subject of an Amber Alert after the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said she was abducted by her father, Anthony Graziano, 45. Prior to the reported abduction, Anthony Graziano had killed his ex-wife, Savannah Graziano’s mother.

This undated photo provided by the Fontana Police Department shows Savannah Graziano, who was abducted in 2022. City of Fontana Police Department via Associated Press

The father was believed to be “armed and dangerous,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters at the time, causing a shootout and car chase. The pursuit continued for miles until the car drove off the road. Someone in “tactical gear” came out of the vehicle and ran toward the officers, who then opened fire, according to Dicus.

In a separate announcement following the shootout, Dicus said the reportedly kidnapped teen was a “participant in shooting at” the deputies.

But newly release aerial footage of the incident obtained by the Riverside Press-Enterprise shows someone identified by deputies as a “female juvie” come out of the car’s passenger side. Savannah Graziano can be seen crouching down and staying still before approaching deputies.

The Press-Enterprise also obtained an audio recording by the deputy closest to Savannah. In the audio, he can be heard instructing the 15-year-old to get out of the vehicle, saying, “Come here! Come to me!”

Savannah Graziano took several steps toward authorities before she was fatally shot, the video shows.

In the audio, the deputy can be heard yelling, “Stop! Stop shooting her! He’s in the car! Stop!”

Deputies began medical aid, according to the Press-Enterprise. Savannah Graziano was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her father was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The shooting is under investigation by the Department of Justice.