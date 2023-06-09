'Very Serious Journalist' Accidentally Suffers Absolutely Cringe On-Air Moment

A radio show host questioned whether a White House correspondent was a “big fan” after the reporter left him with an awkward “I love you” message at the end of an appearance on Thursday.

RealClearPolitics’ Philip Wegmann, while signing off from Chris Stigall’s show on the D.C.-based station WMAL, uttered the phrase after the host addressed his story on the start of Mike Pence’s presidential campaign.

“Thank you, Phil, very much. Great to catch up,” Stigall said.

“I love you. Thank you,” Wegmann responded.

The “I love you” seemingly caught the host off guard as he questioned whether he heard the reporter correct.

“Did I just hear Philip say he loved me? Did he think he was talking to his wife for a minute?” Stigall asked.

“I’ve never had a guest actually say that in closing. ‘I love you.’ Sorry, Phil. I’m married. This is very uncomfortable.”

Wegmann, in the wake of his loving remarks, revealed on Twitter that he was texting his mother and admitted he slipped up to say “love you too” aloud as his interview came to a close.

“I am a very serious journalist,” Wegmann wrote.

During a radio interview, as the show was wrapping, I got a text from my mother



The host started to say "thanks for joining us," and rather than going with the usual "thanks for having me," I accidentally said what I was texting...



Out loud, on air, I replied, "Love you too." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 8, 2023

Stigall, later in his show, burst out laughing over the remark before he informed listeners of the cause for the blooper.

“He texted an expletive and then said ‘I was reading a text from my mother,’” said Stigall as he continued to chuckle.