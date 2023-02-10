Reporter Actually Asks Kamala Harris About Husband's Kiss With Jill Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about her husband Doug Emhoff’s kiss on the mouth with first lady Jill Biden at the State of the Union address. But Harris’ lips were mostly sealed. (Watch the video below.)

Univision’s Edwin Pitti on Wednesday asked Harris to comment on the gossip surrounding the greeting, video of which had gone viral.

Advertisement

Seemingly caught off guard, Harris laughed.

“I haven’t seen the video,” Harris appears to say over the Spanish translation. “I know that the first lady and the second gentleman are working arduously with what we are doing with my husband against antisemitism.”

Harris continued to praise the work of Emhoff, who is Jewish, to fight hate, noting his recent visit to Auschwitz in Poland and emphasizing that the issue is close to the hearts of both Emhoff and Jill Biden.

.@VP Kamala Harris responds to Univision correspondent Edwin Pitti's question about The Kiss: "I haven't watched the video." pic.twitter.com/9nrrwh7b1R — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 8, 2023