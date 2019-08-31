A journalist had a lucky escape after lightning zapped the ground nearby as he was getting ready to deliver a news report.

Matt Rodewald was preparing to go live for Fox 10 Phoenix to cover the monsoon storm that hit the Arizona city on Wednesday when the bolt struck.

“SCARY!” the channel captioned a video of the strike:

SCARY! Our reporter @Matt_Fox10 was getting ready for a live report on the monsoon storm last night when lightning suddenly struck nearby and knocked out power in the area. ⚡️😱 #monsoon #lightning #phoenix #arizona #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/YYewTMkqfB — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) August 29, 2019

Rodewald later returned to position to broadcast his report amid heavy rain, Fox News noted. Some 14,000 homes were left without power following the storm, per the local Fox affiliate.