Maluma Abruptly Leaves Interview Over Question About Qatar World Cup

Colombian singer Maluma, one of the artists featured on a 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem, left an interview on Friday after a reporter asked him about Qatar’s human rights abuses.

Maluma, who is featured on “Tukoh Taka” along with Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares, exited the interview following a question about artists refusing to play at the World Cup from Israeli state-owned network Kan 11 reporter Moav Vardi.

Advertisement

The question comes after popular artists Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart recently cleared the air that they would not perform at the major soccer event.

The site of the event has been subject to controversy in part due to the reported deaths of over 6,500 migrant workers since the country won the World Cup bid in 2010 and the country’s criminalization of – and its World Cup ambassador’s views on – homosexuality.

Maluma, who has recorded songs for the World Cup in years past, told Vardi that he has a problem with human rights violations in Qatar but claimed he can’t resolve them and came to the event to “enjoy” life along with soccer.

Vardi continued to press Maluma about his association with the World Cup but Maluma wasn’t having it.

Advertisement

“You don’t do that, you are rude,” Maluma told Vardi.

You can watch Maluma walk out of the interview below.