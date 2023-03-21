Reporter Shuts Down Man For Making Lewd Gesture Behind Her On Live TV

Screenshots of Michelle Mackey’s St. Patrick’s Day coverage for CityNews Toronto. Screenshots @michellemackey and @_LauraMatte via Twitter/CityNews Toronto

A man celebrating St. Patrick’s Day proved to be less appealing than green beer.

Michelle Mackey, a reporter with CityNews Toronto, was filming a live segment at a local bar called McVeigh’s Irish Pub on Friday when a man thought it’d be real cute to stand behind her and make a sexual hand gesture.

The gesture, known colloquially as “the shocker,” consists of extending one’s pinky, pointer and middle fingers while holding down the ring finger.

At the risk of subjecting myself to more unfortunate & disappointing comments… here’s some more context to what went down on Friday night on CityNews. My stance on it, I don’t care that he’s drunk, @michellemackey should be able to report live without having to put up with this pic.twitter.com/WCYBPxT5Kw — Laura Matte (@_LauraMatte) March 20, 2023

Some Twitter users came to the man’s defense by saying that kind of behavior is to be expected in a bar on a drinking holiday, or tried to downplay the harassment by pointing out it wasn’t a physical assault. Some even suggested the man actually might have been making a different, more innocent gesture.

But the man did stick his pinky lasciviously in his mouth multiple times during the broadcast, suggesting that he was intentionally being lewd.

“I don’t care that he’s drunk,” Laura Matte, a producer at CityNews, tweeted Monday with a video of the unfortunate segment (above). “@michellemackey should be able to report live without having to put up with this.”

In another tweet, Matte called on her followers to identify the man: “Anyone know this guy and care to ask him to explain harassing @michellemackey while she’s live on air?”

But it seems that Mackey got the opportunity to put the man in his place. The reporter posted a video to her own Twitter account showing that the man attempted to make the gesture again later on in the broadcast.

In this video, Mackey can be heard telling the man “You’ve had your time, off you go!”

Here’s what happened when he tried to do it again. https://t.co/AKxZxW43mi pic.twitter.com/ejYX47ScJx — Michelle Mackey (@michellemackey) March 18, 2023

In another tweet, Mackey opened up about how she felt about the experience.

“I wasn’t aware of what was happening behind me but watching the video back I feel so violated,” she wrote. “Shocking that people would still pull this on live TV. Everyone can see you doing this, your parents, your employer... Felt good to tell him off on live TV when he tried it again.”

Many on Twitter praised Mackey for how she handled the situation.

Even when telling the guy off, Michelle sounds so nice doing it. Very professional of her. — Victor Young (@youngvic) March 18, 2023

Good on you for calling him out — Lori Lajeunesse (@LoriLajeunesse) March 19, 2023

Handled it well, just a shame I've seen more focus on this than your coverage itself. Here's to better drunk people coverage in the future! Here's to the fellah realizing his actions while drinking and maybe taking ownership and apologizing. Cheers! — Stew (@Stewtelligence) March 18, 2023

You handled it like a pro. You don't deserve this treatment. He showed who he is and you showed who you are. — Robert Branz (@chants63) March 20, 2023

It doesn’t seem like Mackey is a stranger to the challenges of her job. In December, she posted on Instagram about interviewing people on the street for a segment.

“Trying to get random people to talk on camera about a subject affecting their community is one of the hardest challenges of reporting,” she wrote at the time. “You have to literally approach strangers on the street and ask them to do something most people find super nerve wracking. Unsurprisingly, the answer is usually a hard no. But you have no choice but to suck up your pride and keep trying, and when you get a good streeter interview there is nothing more rewarding.”