Ex-President Donald Trump’s vitriolic blog posts are used to dispel a current Republican talking point in a conservative group’s damning new ad.

“Republicans say they want to move on past the 2020 election,” the narrator begins the Republican Accountability Project’s latest spot released Thursday.

The 76-second clip cuts to Trump repeatedly ranting on his blog about the 2020 election, baselessly alleging it was stolen from him.

Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) then appear on screen, declaring that it’s time to move on.

“If Republicans want to move on from the 2020 election,” the narrator concludes, “They should tell Donald Trump.”

Someone should tell that to Trump... pic.twitter.com/3Rh2D91IxW — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) May 20, 2021

Last week, the never-Trump group (part of Defending Democracy Together) shared a video naming the GOP lawmakers who enabled Trump in summoning “the mob” to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.