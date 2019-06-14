Republican Group Urges Congress To Act Against Trump In Stunning New Ad

A Republican group has created a TV ad that urges House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the rest of Congress to act against President Donald Trump.
Former Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol tweeted the footage on Thursday from Republicans for the Rule of Law, an organization in which he is a director:
The ad’s release comes days after Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he would accept dirt on his political opponents from foreign powers.
The Republicans for the Rule of Law spot doesn’t call for a specific action other than to “protect our elections.” However, in a statement earlier this week, the organization said the government must protect its citizens from foreign threats.
“If the president shirks his responsibility with one eye on his personal gain, Congress needs to use its full powers ― investigative and legislative ― to protect the country,” the organization said.
Also on Thursday, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) tried to pass a bill via unanimous consent that would require political campaigns to report offers of foreign assistance to the FBI. The bill failed when Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) objected.
Kristol did not say where the ad would run, but at least some previous spots from the organization have aired on Fox News.