GOP Congressman Downplays Deaths Of Children From COVID

"Many of these children died with COVID, not of COVID," Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said of kids who died who had other medical conditions. "That's real science."
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Penn.) on Tuesday tried to downplay the number of children who have died from COVID-19, saying that many had preexisting medical conditions that contributed to their deaths — glossing over the fact that, had they not become infected with COVID, they would not have died from it.

“Many of these children had preexisting — I’m sorry, had underlying medical conditions, making them more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 than the average child,” Reschenthaler said on the House floor, during a debate about masks in schools. “Meaning that many of these children died with COVID, not of COVID.”

“But again, that’s real science, not political science,” he added.

Here’s a clip of Reschenthaler making his remarks:

It’s true that most children who have died from COVID-19 had an underlying medical condition. There are also significant racial disparities in COVID deaths among children; Black, Hispanic and Native American children make up the majority of deaths.

But these children died as a result of becoming infected by COVID-19. As one observer noted on Twitter, it’s like saying people who were devoured by sharks died due to a loss of blood, not because a shark ripped them apart.

The most common underlying conditions in children who have died from COVID-19 aren’t obscure medical conditions, either. They are asthma, obesity and cardiac issues.

As of Feb. 2, 910 children age 0-18 years old have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Reschenthaler spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

