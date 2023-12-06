Republicans Face Off In Fourth GOP Presidential Debate: Live Updates

Republican presidential candidates are debating Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama — but once again, front-runner and former President Donald Trump will not be among them.
Just four candidates made the cut for the fourth debate of the 2024 GOP presidential primary: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.
The two-hour debate, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, is airing on NewsNation and is moderated by SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and Washington Free Beacon editor Eliana Johnson.
Scroll down to follow live updates from the debate.
What Is NewsNation, Anyway?
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity and allows us to have more people fully sample the network and see who we are and what we’re doing,” Cherie Grzech, NewsNation’s senior vice president of news and politics, told The Associated Press earlier today.
The Nexstar Media Group-owned network started out as a three-hour nightly newscast on the cable channel WGN America in 2020 before being spun off into its own 24-hour news shop the following year. It was billed as an unbiased, centrist alternative to CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, but critics say it leans far more conservative than that. Even at tonight’s debate, two of the three moderators are conservative media figures not associated with NewsNation.
Megyn Kelly Is Back, 8 Years After Making Debate Headlines
“He’s still ticked off about that debate question,” Kelly said in a Newsmax interview in September, referring to the time in 2015 she asked Trump on the debate stage if his temperament was suited for the presidency given his tendency to call women he dislikes “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.”
Trump was outraged at the time and refused to participate in an upcoming debate that Kelly, a Fox News anchor at the time, was moderating.
In an interview with Real Clear Politics last week, Kelly posed whether there was even a point to the debate without clear frontrunner Trump participating. “Does it matter at all?” she pondered.
She also slammed moderators at recent GOP debates for not throwing in new questions on the fly in response to big moments, like Haley calling Ramaswamy “scum” for his comments on her daughter’s TikTok use.
“These moderators are too tied to their written questions. They’re not nimble. They are afraid to deviate from what their producers put in front of them. That isn’t good television!” she said.
Kelly currently hosts a talk show and podcast on SiriusXM. After leaving Fox News for NBC News in 2017, the network canceled her show the following year when she defended white people wearing blackface on Halloween.