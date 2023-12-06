What's Hot

Republicans Face Off In Fourth GOP Presidential Debate: Live Updates

Four GOP candidates are taking the stage Wednesday, but former president Donald Trump again declined to participate.
Mollie Reilly
Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Republican presidential candidates are debating Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama — but once again, front-runner and former President Donald Trump will not be among them.

Just four candidates made the cut for the fourth debate of the 2024 GOP presidential primary: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

The two-hour debate, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, is airing on NewsNation and is moderated by SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and Washington Free Beacon editor Eliana Johnson.

Scroll down to follow live updates from the debate.

Lydia O'Connor

What Is NewsNation, Anyway?

Tonight’s debate is being hosted by a newcomer to the cable news game: NewsNation.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity and allows us to have more people fully sample the network and see who we are and what we’re doing,” Cherie Grzech, NewsNation’s senior vice president of news and politics, told The Associated Press earlier today.

The Nexstar Media Group-owned network started out as a three-hour nightly newscast on the cable channel WGN America in 2020 before being spun off into its own 24-hour news shop the following year. It was billed as an unbiased, centrist alternative to CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, but critics say it leans far more conservative than that. Even at tonight’s debate, two of the three moderators are conservative media figures not associated with NewsNation.
Nick Visser

Moderators Plan To Press Candidates On The Frontrunner: Still Donald Trump

The Republicans on stage have so far largely refused to attack or even address Trump’s huge polling numbers, but one moderator on Wednesday hopes to change that. NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas told Politico she plans to press the candidates on the former president, “because otherwise, up there just criticizing Joe Biden, you’re basically all surrogates."

“I think in one of the first debates they took an hour for anybody to even say his name, which is ridiculous,” Vargas told the website. “He’s the person they all have to beat. You’re not running against Joe Biden right now, candidates, you’re running against Donald Trump.”

She said there are a lot of Trump stances that are “ripe for dissection and discussion and debate."
Lydia O'Connor

Megyn Kelly Is Back, 8 Years After Making Debate Headlines

Kelly, once a prominent political news anchor, will be one of tonight’s debate moderators. It marks her first stint as a moderator since infamously feuding with Trump during the 2016 election cycle.

“He’s still ticked off about that debate question,” Kelly said in a Newsmax interview in September, referring to the time in 2015 she asked Trump on the debate stage if his temperament was suited for the presidency given his tendency to call women he dislikes “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.”

Trump was outraged at the time and refused to participate in an upcoming debate that Kelly, a Fox News anchor at the time, was moderating.

In an interview with Real Clear Politics last week, Kelly posed whether there was even a point to the debate without clear frontrunner Trump participating. “Does it matter at all?” she pondered.

She also slammed moderators at recent GOP debates for not throwing in new questions on the fly in response to big moments, like Haley calling Ramaswamy “scum” for his comments on her daughter’s TikTok use.

“These moderators are too tied to their written questions. They’re not nimble. They are afraid to deviate from what their producers put in front of them. That isn’t good television!” she said.

Kelly currently hosts a talk show and podcast on SiriusXM. After leaving Fox News for NBC News in 2017, the network canceled her show the following year when she defended white people wearing blackface on Halloween.
Nick Visser

Donald Trump Declined To Say, Twice, That He Wouldn’t Abuse Power In Office

While he won't be at the debate, Trump spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity last night and addressed moderate Republicans who have warned his second term would see the country “sleepwalking into a dictatorship.”

The former president repeatedly declined to say he wouldn’t abuse his power or retaliate against political enemies, saying he only planned to act like a “dictator” on “day one” of a new administration.

“He says: ‘You’re not going to be a dictator are you?’” Trump replied to a question from Hannity. “I said no, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that I’m not a dictator.”

Read more here.
Mollie Reilly

Just 4 Candidates Made The Cut This Round

HuffPost's S.V. Date has all the details on who made the cut for the December debate — and what may happen next with the debate schedule:
Mollie Reilly

Tonight: Four Republicans Debate

The fourth Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle will get underway in just a couple hours. Check back here for updates in the lead-up to and during the debate.
