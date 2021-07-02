ENTERTAINMENT

GOP's Most Shameless Governors Exposed In 'Girls Gone Wild' Spoof

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” details the “extreme assholishness” of Republican governors in its parody "Govs Gone Wild" ad.

America’s most “shameless” GOP governors get taken to task in a new spoof ad released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Thursday.

The “Govs Gone Wild” clip — a parody of the videos released by the adult entrainment franchise “Girls Gone Wild” — details the “extreme assholishness” of Republicans and the “fucked up state laws” they are currently passing.

Such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) allowing of Texans to carry handguns without a permit to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ banning of COVID-19 vaccination status passports.

“Because the only thing more shameless than these laws are the guys who sign them,” says the narrator of the video.

Check out the clip here:

