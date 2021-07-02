GOP's Most Shameless Governors Exposed In 'Girls Gone Wild' Spoof

America’s most “shameless” GOP governors get taken to task in a new spoof ad released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Thursday.

The “Govs Gone Wild” clip — a parody of the videos released by the adult entrainment franchise “Girls Gone Wild” — details the “extreme assholishness” of Republicans and the “fucked up state laws” they are currently passing.

Such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) allowing of Texans to carry handguns without a permit to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ banning of COVID-19 vaccination status passports.

“Because the only thing more shameless than these laws are the guys who sign them,” says the narrator of the video.

Check out the clip here: