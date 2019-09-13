Republican Group Serves Up Scathing Elections Reminder To Lindsey Graham

A GOP group is using Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) own pledge to keep fighting for election security against him.

A new TV commercial released online Wednesday by Republicans for the Rule of Law uses footage of Graham from July 2018 saying he is “1,000% convinced that the Russians meddled in our election.”

“I’m hoping that the president will call the Congress together to secure our election the best we can,” Graham, an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, says in the clip that Fox News will air in his home state over the weekend. “I don’t know how any of us can go to our constituents if we do nothing. The one thing I cannot live with is not trying.”

The message, “Senator Graham. Are You Still Trying?” then flashes up in text on the screen. Viewers are urged to call Graham’s office “and tell him to secure our elections.”

“Election security isn’t a Republican issue or a Democratic issue,” said Chris Truax, a spokesperson for the group. “It’s a national security issue that deserves the attention of every politician and every voter in America. Foreign adversaries have shown that they can hurt us by interfering in our elections, and we can’t let that happen.”

