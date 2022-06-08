Anti-Trump GOP Group's Scathing Ad Urges Everyone To Watch Jan. 6 Hearings

Fox News said it won’t air the Jan. 6 hearings live on Thursday evening, but one conservative group is urging all Americans to watch the event just the same.

The Republican Accountability Project, an organization of conservatives opposed to former President Donald Trump, released a new ad promoting the hearings by the bipartisan House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“A lie drove the attack,” the ad states. “Now, it’s time to learn the truth.”

The group said the spot will run on TV during local news as well as online in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin ― states where Trump and his supporters tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost.

“Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election lit the spark that caused the January 6 attack,” Sarah Longwell, the group’s executive director, said in a news release. “It’s time for the American people to hear the truth.”

In the past few months, the Republican Accountability Project has released a series of ads going after Trump’s biggest enablers within the GOP, and has vowed to work against their reelection.

