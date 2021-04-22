GOP Group Puts Rep. Kevin McCarthy On Blast In Fox News Ad: 'Clean Up Your Own House'

A conservative organization is calling out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for hypocrisy after he tried to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) this week.

McCarthy accused Waters of using “violent rhetoric” when she told protesters to “stay on the street” and “get more confrontational” if former police officer Derek Chauvin wasn’t found guilty in the George Floyd murder case. But as the new video from the Republican Accountability Project shows, McCarthy has ignored far more violent rhetoric from inside his own conference.

The ad also includes some violent rhetoric from former President Donald Trump, who McCarthy continues to support.

“If Kevin McCarthy really opposes dangerous rhetoric, he can start by cleaning up his own house,” states the voiceover in the video, which will air on Fox News during “Hannity” in Washington, D.C. next week:

The Republican Accountability Project has been running ads against members of the party who enabled Trump and supported the Jan. 6 insurrection. McCarthy, Gohmert and Cawthorn are among the 13 names in the group’s online “Hall of Shame.”

The organization has also vowed to recruit and support candidates to challenge them in primaries “to ensure that as few of them as possible return to Congress in 2022.”