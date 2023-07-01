GOP Group Tears Apart Ron DeSantis' 'Homophobic,' 'Desperate' Anti-LGBTQ Ad

A conservative LGBTQ group took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, arguing his “extreme rhetoric” has “just ventured into homophobic territory” following their share of a wild ad that highlights his efforts to pass anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida.

Log Cabin Republicans, which describes itself as the country’s largest Republican organization dedicated to “representing LGBT conservatives and allies,” spoke out against a video shared by DeSantis’ rapid response team – @DeSantisWarRoom – that surveys his efforts to pass anti-trans laws and news headlines that describe him as more dangerous than Trump.

“Today’s message from the DeSantis campaign War Room is divisive and desperate. Republicans and other commonsense conservatives know Ron Desantis has alienated swing-state and younger voters,” the group wrote on Friday.

“Conservatives understand that we need to protect our kids, preserve women’s sports, safeguard women’s spaces and strengthen parental rights, but Ron DeSantis’ extreme rhetoric goes has just ventured into homophobic territory.”

The group later described DeSantis’ “naive policy positions” as “dangerous and politically stupid.”

The video kicks off with a vow from former President Donald Trump to protect the LGBTQ community before flashing headlines about his anti-trans legislation and headlines that declare that no one is “more dangerous for the White House” than he is.

The group’s president Charles T. Moran criticized DeSantis, as well, and claimed the candidate went after queer people who support Republicans.

Moran and his group later received love on Twitter from Jenner, who said she voted for Trump in 2016 before rescinding her support for him in 2018. The former Olympic gold medal-winning athlete recently appeared to circle back to her Trump support, declaring “MAGA TRUMP 2023” on Twitter in May.