Republican Group Mocks Trump’s Love Of Dictators With Sexy New Video

Donald Trump’s love for autocrats is on full display in a new video from his critics on the right.

The Republican Accountability Project, a group of “Never Trump” GOPers, dropped a clip featuring Trump’s comments this week and from the past in which he praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It’s embellished with hearts... and has some music to set the mood:

Donald Trump Loves Dictators pic.twitter.com/mWtHqdi6y6 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) April 13, 2023

Trump has long had starry eyes for dictators and strongmen, and spent much of his presidency cozying up to such leaders ― while at the same time often keeping traditional U.S. allies at arm’s length.

He sided with Putin when questioned about U.S. intelligence that found Russia interfered on his behalf in the 2016 election, and boasted that he got along so well with Kim that they “fell in love.”

And just last week, he bragged to Sean Hannity about how he “got along great” with various dictators.

On the flipside, he dismissed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a “far left lunatic” and accused French President Emmanuel Macron of being “very insulting.”

