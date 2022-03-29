GOP Subtly Bashes Biden's Putin Remarks, And Twitter Users Wonder Whose Side It's On

The Republican National Committee attempted to bash President Joe Biden on Monday but ended up in the awkward position of looking as if it preferred Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After Biden told reporters that he was standing by comments he made on Saturday that Putin should not be president of Russia, the RNC attempted to own Biden and all those other danged liberals with a tweet from its @rncresearch account.

The account says its purpose is “exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party,” so it subtly attacked Biden for his Putin comments.

Biden again says Putin "shouldn't remain in power" pic.twitter.com/QsY3RO5H1R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2022

Although the RNC is well within its freedom of speech rights to criticize Biden, many Twitter users noticed that the tweet seemed to subtly support Putin.

That’s kind of awkward since, if you need a refresher, Putin is being condemned around the world for invading Ukraine.

Naturally, Twitter users were confused by the almost pro-Putin message being sent by the RNC.

Is the Republican Party implying Putin should remain in power? https://t.co/1UKG5Dhueq — Sarah Burris 🇺🇦 (@SarahBurris) March 28, 2022

I'm confused. Is this worse than when @LindseyGrahamSC suggested that somebody take out a hit on Vlad? https://t.co/1ArXQB5xfO — pauliegraph (@pauliegraph) March 28, 2022

You disagree Comrade? — FionaFaye (@mary41971191) March 28, 2022

Y'all were just complaining that Biden was too weak before this press conference and now y'all are complaining that he's being too tough? The GOP truly doesn't know what it's doing except to be in opposition. https://t.co/omRMoj8vyB — Russell Foster A New Texas (@RussellFosterTX) March 28, 2022

Pick a damn lane. You were just complaining he was too weak, and now he's too tough? pic.twitter.com/6nP2LZO49u — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 28, 2022

Anything to degrade your own leader in favor of a murderous Russian dictator. The Republicans don't even try to hide their loyalty to Putin. #RepublicansAreTraitors https://t.co/yQoyl6w142 — K.C. Banks - Chronic Re-Tweeter (@kenbax47) March 28, 2022

So you guys think he should? That's a weird flex. — Adam J Schmidt (@adamjschmidt) March 28, 2022