GOP Subtly Bashes Biden's Putin Remarks, And Twitter Users Wonder Whose Side It's On

The Republican National Committee attempted to bash President Joe Biden on Monday but ended up in the awkward position of looking as if it preferred Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After Biden told reporters that he was standing by comments he made on Saturday that Putin should not be president of Russia, the RNC attempted to own Biden and all those other danged liberals with a tweet from its @rncresearch account.
The account says its purpose is “exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party,” so it subtly attacked Biden for his Putin comments.
Although the RNC is well within its freedom of speech rights to criticize Biden, many Twitter users noticed that the tweet seemed to subtly support Putin.
That’s kind of awkward since, if you need a refresher, Putin is being condemned around the world for invading Ukraine.
Naturally, Twitter users were confused by the almost pro-Putin message being sent by the RNC.