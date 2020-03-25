Republican Party's Boast About The Stock Market Gets An Immediate Fact-Check

The Republican National Committee picked an odd time to boast about the stock market.
While the Dow Jones Industrial Average has steeply dropped over the past month, it rallied on Tuesday to post its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933, when the nation was in the midst of the Great Depression. The jump came amid reports lawmakers were nearing a deal on a plan to boost an economy that’s nearly come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The RNC shared a clip of President Donald Trump bragging about the market, then fired off a boast of its own:
But as the RNC’s critics on Twitter were quick to point out, the gain didn’t come close to erasing the massive losses that have seen the market lose about a third of its value and erase virtually all of the gains made since Trump took office in 2017: