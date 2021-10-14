Republican Group Trolls Trump With Massive Billboard Reminding Him He's A Loser

A Republican group is using billboards to send a blunt message to Donald Trump and his supporters who are still pushing for endless election audits based on debunked claims of election fraud.

“TRUMP LOST,” the billboards from Republicans for Voting Rights read. “NO MORE ‘AUDITS.’”

One billboard is in Times Square in New York:

The group said it plans to put up dozens of billboards in eight states, many near state capitol buildings and in locations where Trump supporters are pushing for audits, including Georgia, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.

These billboards will run in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan to denounce sham election audits that delegitimize our democratic process.



None of Trump’s wild claims of election fraud have been backed by evidence. A Republican-led audit in Maricopa County, Arizona recently confirmed that Biden won there.

While the partisan audit was funded in part by Trump supporters, taxpayers in Maricopa County are now on the hook for nearly $3 million to replace equipment compromised by the amateur auditors hired by Republicans in the state Senate.

In addition, the AP reported that Wisconsin’s Republicans have authorized $680,000 in taxpayer money for their own audit. GOP-backed efforts in Texas, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania could also leave taxpayers footing the bill.

“The 2020 election was secure and fair,” Amanda Carpenter, director of Republicans for Voting Rights, said in a news release. “These sham audits are a waste of time and money.”