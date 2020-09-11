These rank-and-file Republicans are well and truly done with President Donald Trump.

The group of conservatives list 113 damning reasons for not backing Trump over Democratic nominee Joe Biden this November in an 11-minute video that the Republican Voters Against Trump group released Thursday.

Their rationales range from the president’s racist, sexist, Islamaphobic and divisive rhetoric to his alienation of U.S. allies, attacks on the military and cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic is also a key explanation.

Check out the ad here:

Given its length, the entire video is unlikely to appear on TV. It’s unclear whether such political ads, which sometimes go viral on social media and receive millions of views, actually influence swing voters.

Republican Voters Against Trump is part of conservative commentator Bill Kristol’s anti-Trump Defending Democracy Together advocacy organization and just one of a slew of groups on the right seeking to oust Trump from office.

Its previous ads have highlighted Trump’s pandemic failings:

And condemned the president’s violent rhetoric about protesters:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!