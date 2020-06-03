GOP Group Scorches Trump On Fox News With Call To End His 'American Carnage'

A Republican group opposed to President Donald Trump is urging voters to end his “American carnage” by voting him out of office in November. And it’s using one of Trump’s favorite TV shows to spread the message.

Republican Voters Against Trump ― a campaign that launched last week to highlight the voices of disaffected party members ― is running an ad this week on “Fox & Friends” that uses the president’s own words against him. The spot is centered around a line from his inauguration: “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” which has taken on new meaning amid a deadly pandemic and nationwide civil unrest:

“As demonstrations and riots roil the country, he is only dividing us, rather than uniting us,” Sarah Longwell, the group’s spokesperson, said in a statement. “President Trump owns this American carnage. It’s time to stop the bleeding.”

Defending Democracy Together, a group of “Never Trump” conservatives including commentator Bill Kristol, created Republican Voters Against Trump. It is among several groups on the right ― including the Lincoln Project, which was co-founded by attorney George Conway and GOP strategists Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt ― targeting the president as the election approaches.

The attacks have been getting under Trump’s skin. Last month, he lashed out at Kristol, Conway and others, saying “these are losers, from day one.”

Kristol replied:

I'm well aware that many individuals of far greater distinction have been called losers, and worse, by Donald Trump. Yet, without being presumptuous, may I say that I wear his scorn as a badge of honor? pic.twitter.com/dvzfJ0ndee — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 5, 2020