Republican Group Uses Trump's Own Words Against Him In Searing Swing-State Ad

A group of Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump has taken out a TV ad in the battleground state of Arizona calling out the administration’s failures on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona has been hit especially hard by the pandemic, with more than 150,000 cases and close to 3,000 deaths so far.

The new ad from Republican Voters Against Trump, airing on Fox News in the state this week, shows Trump’s shifting projections on the nation’s deaths ― and how he has consistently underestimated the toll.

It concludes with a damning quote from Trump himself: “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

Trump made the comment in March when asked if he took responsibility for his administration’s failure to deliver tests and other essential supplies early in the pandemic.

Trump won Arizona by more than 3 percentage points in 2016, but polls this year show former Vice President Joe Biden holding a slight but consistent edge over the incumbent.

The current FiveThirtyEight average has Biden up by 2.7 percent in the state, which has 11 electoral votes.

Republican Voters Against Trump said the spot is in conjunction with its $10 million campaign. Many of the organization’s ads highlight the voices of rank-and-file GOP voters who have turned on the president.

The group says it has more than 500 anti-Trump video testimonials from Republican voters so far.

Another anti-Trump GOP group is also out with a new video hitting the president’s indifference to the rising death toll, among other issues.

The spot from the Lincoln Project ― cofounded by George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and other longtime GOP insiders ― also uses the president’s own words against him:

It is what it is. pic.twitter.com/Y6s0iFodC9 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 23, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!