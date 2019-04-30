Republican senators on Tuesday began vocalizing their opposition to Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, amid widespread criticism that the economic commentator is unfit for the job.

Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) both told reporters that they’re not confident in Moore, whom many economists have called out as a partisan pick more known for promoting conservative fiscal policy than for having any economic expertise.

Ernst, the first Republican to speak out, told CNN it was “very unlikely” that she’d support Moore’s nomination and that she didn’t believe he would be confirmed if he came up for an immediate vote. Several of her colleagues have privately expressed concerns about him, she added.

Just caught up with her again: she says several of her colleagues have privately agreed with her opposition to Moore.



Would he be confirmed if he came up for a vote today? “I don’t think so,” she tells me. — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) April 30, 2019

Graham, typically one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, told the Los Angeles Times that the president’s choice was going to be quite “problematic.”

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC of Stephen Moore: “It will be a very problematic nomination.” — Jennifer Haberkorn (@jenhab) April 30, 2019

Trump nominated Moore in March to fill one of two vacant seats on the board ― the country’s most powerful institute charged with minimizing American unemployment, stabilizing prices and regulating banks ― despite his long history of flubbing comments about the economy during media interviews.

He was also one of the masterminds behind a disastrous 2012 tax cut experiment in Kansas that led to state revenues falling $700 million overnight.

Republicans previously expressed concern about Herman Cain, a Federal Reserve Board pick Trump was considering until last week. The president said he would honor Cain’s request not to nominate him.