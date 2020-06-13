Lindsey Graham In New Ad: 'Joe Biden Is As Good A Man As God Ever Created'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gushes in a new Republican ad that former Vice President Joe Biden is “as good a man as God ever created” — while President Donald Trump is a “xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot.”

What a difference an administration makes. The comments were pulled from Graham’s past, “before he lost his conscience” and became one of the president’s staunchest defenders, noted a statement from the Republican Voters Against Trump.

“You want to know how to make America great again?” Graham asked in 2015. “Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

The ad backing Trump’s Democratic presidential rival features a very different Graham. It will run on Fox News in the Charlotte and Greenville markets, reaching both South Carolina and the swing state of North Carolina. It will also air on Fox News in Washington, D.C.

The old Graham “lays out in explicit terms just how clear the choice is in this election, and why Joe Biden is suited to unite the country,” said RVAT spokesperson Sarah Longwell. “Joe Biden has the empathy and proven experience to reach across the aisle and work with people” — even Lindsey Graham.

Check out the ad up top.