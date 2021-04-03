MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan aired a montage showing GOP lawmakers ― in the weeks before Friday’s deadly vehicle attack on the U.S. Capitol ― raging against the outer perimeter security fence that was installed around the complex (and removed just last week) following the Jan. 6 riot.
The supercut sees Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) demanding the removal of the barrier.
Cruz is among the most indignant, dismissing the security measure as “political theater” from Democrats.
Watch the video here:
