Republicans Freak Out Over New Bisexual Superman

Several Republican politicians faced ridicule online Monday after voicing objections to the sexual orientation of a comic book character.

DC Comics announced Monday that Jon Kent, the son of original Superman Clark Kent and journalist Lois Lane, will be shown as bisexual in the latest iteration of the comic book series. The character will come out in the Nov. 9 issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5,” when he kisses his love interest Jay Nakamura.

This character development apparently bothered some on the right.

“Superman loves Louis Lane. Period. Hollywood is trying to make Superman gay and he is not. Just rename the new version Thooperman so we can all know the difference and avoid seeing it,” tweeted Rep. Wendy Rogers, an Arizona state Republican who has persistently spread election disinformation.

“Say no to Woke Thooperman!!!” she added in a separate tweet.

Josh Mandel, a Republican running for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, opted for a more dramatic complaint.

“Bisexual comic books for kids. They are literally trying to destroy America,” he tweeted.

Mandel has endorsed wild conspiracy theories that the coronavirus, the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests were funded by “liberal forces,” George Soros and possibly the “deep state.”

Arizona’s Josh Barnett, a GOP candidate for the U.S. House, asked: “Why does Hollywood have to ruin everything?” with a Superman hashtag.

Over on Fox News, the outrage continued.

“Why are they sexualizing superheroes?” asked Raymond Arroyo, a frequent guest on Laura Ingraham’s show. “We just wanted them to catch the bad guys, not a venereal disease.”

Fox News crying over Superman, Aquaman, Robin, and Loki.. “We just wanted them to catch the bad guys, not a Venereal disease” pic.twitter.com/eutbiRm80p — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2021

Tom Taylor, writer for the new Superman issue, said he felt everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes.

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity,” Taylor told The New York Times. “For so many people, having the strongest superhero in comics come out is incredibly powerful.” The predictable conservative outrage received a collective eye-roll from critics:

Fox News just found their main story for tonight https://t.co/OazOifbJwU — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 11, 2021

Today Republicans were mad about Superman and also the possibility that liberals might be mad about Columbus Day. God, only knows what outrage tomorrow will bring. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 12, 2021

People do realize that Jon Kent, Clark Kent's son, is a fictional character and that Superman isn't real, right? Also, why aren't we freaked out about a Kryptonian alien having sex with a human woman? Anyway, the GOP is attacking our democracy and engaged in a slow-moving coup. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 12, 2021

I am surprised Republicans don't hate Superman, he is an illegal immigrant without any papers — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 12, 2021

Rogers’ tweet, which insisted that “Superman loved Louis Lane,” received a multifaceted roasting:

A. It's not Hollywood, it's a comic book.

B. It's Lois Lane's son.

C. "Thooperman" reveals what a hateful person you are. As someone who attended Christian seminary, I must ask - what kind of Christianity do you follow? Because it is nothing I recognize. Yours is just hate. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 11, 2021

I’m embarrassed for you. First, it’s written Lois not Louis & second it’s their son Jon Kent not Superman & btw, it’s bisexual not gay. https://t.co/y5sUkbCTU1 — ✿♥ ƗŞŁΔŇĐ🏝ǤƗŘŁ ♥✿ 🇵🇷 (@IslandGirlPRV) October 11, 2021

Mandel’s homophobic take was also roundly slammed:

Every time Josh Mandel says something stupid they should make another superhero bisexual. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 11, 2021

So you’re saying that in order to be an American hero you don’t even have to be born here?



This is a refreshing stance on immigration, Josh. — Alexorcist II: Gradetetic (he/him) #IAsolidarity (@menace2snacks) October 11, 2021