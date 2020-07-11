‘Ashamed' Trump 2016 Voters Explain Why They’re Ditching The President

Republicans who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 explain why they are turning their backs on the president this November in a critical new ad.

In the spot that Republican Voters Against Trump released Friday, 15 former supporters of the president cite his lies, vitriolic rhetoric and mishandling of the coronavirus crisis as just some of the reasons for ditching him in the 2020 election.

Trump has “broken my father in the Republican Party,” says one. Others claim to be “ashamed,” “embarrassed” and “riddled with guilt” to have backed Trump in the first place.

Check out the ad here:

The ad will air on Fox News in Arizona and North Carolina on Sunday, according to the group (a project of the Defending Democracy Together advocacy organization) that regularly shares videos to YouTube of disaffected Republicans speaking out against the Trump White House.

“It takes courage to change your mind and speak out,” the group’s strategic director, Sarah Longwell, said in a statement. “Research shows that in order to win over swing voters who went with Trump last time, the most effective messenger to give them permission to change their mind is someone who is like them, former Trump voters.”

