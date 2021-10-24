'Law And Order' GOP 'Coddles Criminals' Like Steve Bannon, Accuses Scathing Editorial

A “shameful roster” of Republican House members overwhelmingly voted against holding Bannon in criminal contempt after he brazenly ignored a subpoena to testify as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, the newspaper noted. The Republicans are “once again running interference for a lawless ex-president who tried to overthrow a valid election,” the editorial added.

Advertisement

The House voted Thursday to hold Bannon in criminal contempt after just nine Republicans voted with all the Democrats.

That’s only the latest occasion most congressional Republicans have “sided with criminality,” the newspaper charged.

“Most of them voted against holding Trump accountable for clearly impeachable acts” — twice, the editorial pointed out.

They also “defended or silently tolerated Trump’s outrageous string of self-serving, swampy pardons for criminally charged or convicted supporters like Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Bannon. They’re currently defending wealthy tax cheats by blocking Democratic efforts to strengthen Internal Revenue Service collection powers,” the paper scolded.

Advertisement

A contempt case against Bannon is “pretty clear-cut,” the editorial declared. “When Congress issues a subpoena, the subject of that subpoena is legally required to provide the information being sought — in this case, testimony about Bannon’s conversations with Trump before the Jan. 6 attack.”

Legal scholars have claimed that Bannon’s excuse for refusing to testify because his one-time employer Donald Trump used to have executive privilege is “pretty much nonsense,” according to the Post-Dispatch.