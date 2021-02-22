A Shocking Number Of Republicans Would Join Donald Trump In Third Party: Poll

A new poll revealed that Republican voters’ loyalty to former President Donald Trump remains high, as does their ignorance about the Capitol riot.

If Trump were to form his own political party, as he has reportedly considered, a plurality of his GOP backers would follow him there, by a margin of 46% to 27%, with the rest undecided, according to the Suffolk University/USA Today poll released Sunday.

The results, from 1,000 Republicans who voted for Trump in his losing bid to win a second term, also indicated no letup in his followers’ baseless denial of who was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

Fifty-eight percent of Trump voters called the insurrection “mostly an antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters,” while 28% deemed it a “rally of Trump supporters, some of whom attacked the Capitol.”

“It looked horrendous, but how are we to know who was actually taking part?” Christina Rodriguez, 79, from Texas, told USA Today.

A study earlier this month showed the arrested rioters were largely pro-Trump activists. The FBI has said there is “no indication” that antifa was involved with the insurrection, which led to at least five deaths.

Trump, who escaped conviction in a second impeachment trial for inciting the violence, continues to falsely claim the election was stolen from him.