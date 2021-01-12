CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday rebuked the Republicans who condemned Donald Trump during his 2016 election campaign but later went on to enable his dangerous rhetoric which culminated in last week’s overrunning of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of his own supporters.

The “Newsroom” anchor aired a supercut of old footage in which prominent Republicans ― including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ― slammed Trump before he became president.

Keilar then noted how “all of those Republicans went on to broadly support or to work for Donald Trump’s administration, ignoring his nods to extremists, acting like they didn’t see his tweets, playing whataboutism with liberals instead of acknowledging the uniquely troubling nature of President Trump.”

“All of that emboldened him to fulfill the predictions of those very Republicans who sounded the alarm on Donald Trump and then pretended for years that it wasn’t going off,” she added.

“Before they were sycophants, they were psychics,” Keilar concluded.

Watch the video here: