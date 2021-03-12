Colbert Spoof Shows GOP Hates Puppies And COVID-19 Relief Yet Loves Tax Cuts For The Rich

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” shredded Republicans’ unanimous opposition to the COVID-19 relief package passed by the Democrats this week with a hilarious takedown of all the “overwhelmingly popular things” that GOP lawmakers just don’t like.
It included puppies, choirs, cats, toddlers in cowboy hats, a warm blanket right out of the dryer — and of course, COVID-19 relief.
What do they like? Big tax cuts for the wealthiest 1% of the nation, of course.
Check it out in the video clip above.
