Colbert Spoof Shows GOP Hates Puppies And COVID-19 Relief Yet Loves Tax Cuts For The Rich

They just don't like the same things almost everyone else does.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” shredded Republicans’ unanimous opposition to the COVID-19 relief package passed by the Democrats this week with a hilarious takedown of all the “overwhelmingly popular things” that GOP lawmakers just don’t like.

It included puppies, choirs, cats, toddlers in cowboy hats, a warm blanket right out of the dryer — and of course, COVID-19 relief.

What do they like? Big tax cuts for the wealthiest 1% of the nation, of course. 

Check it out in the video clip above.

