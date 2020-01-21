Republican Group Uses GOP Senators' Own Words Against Them In New Impeachment Ads

A group of anti-Trump Republicans has released a series of new ads that aim to convince GOP senators to call on former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Martha McSally (Ariz), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.) and Susan Collins (Maine) are individually targeted in each of the six spots that Republicans for the Rule of Law published on YouTube Monday.

The voiceover notes how other congressional Republicans during the House impeachment inquiry over the Ukraine scandal “were critical of witnesses without first-hand information” as footage of lawmakers making such statements plays.

“Now, John Bolton, a witness with first-hand information has agreed to testify in the Senate trial,” the narrator continues. “Americans deserve the truth. Let Bolton testify.”

Check out the ad that targets Romney here:

The group made the same call with this ad last week:

Republicans for the Rule of Law is set to run another new spot on two of the president’s favorite television shows ― “Fox & Friends” on Fox News and “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox Business ― on Wednesday.

In the ad, Paul Rosenzweig (a member of independent counsel Ken Starr’s team that recommended the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton over the Monica Lewinsky scandal) explained why he believes it is “puzzling” how Starr can now defend Trump.

Check out the ad here: